Thu October 11, 2018
Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 11, 2018

Two-day trials for Asian Champions Trophy start today

KARACHI: All is set for the two-day trial for the selection of Pakistan hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy, which is to be held in Oman later this month.

The trials will be held on Thursday (today) and Friday at Abdul Sattar Stadium. PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed are expected to be present on the occasion.

Islahuddin-led selection committee will select the 18 players. Islah has said there could be many changes in the team keeping in view the performance of the players in Asian Games.

Sources said captain Rizwan Sr might be replaced. The sources said that selection committee would consider the suggestions of the team management. The sources said that the PHF was facing financial crisis but somehow it had managed the expenditure of Pakistan team for participation in the event because it is the final stage of the preparation for World Cup, which would be held in December in India.

Pakistan will participate in Asian Champions Trophy without the services of Roelant Oltmans, who quit his position of head coach after Asian Games last month. Oltmans has joined as coach the Malaysian team which will also participate in the Asian Champions Trophy.

The 5th edition of the biennial event will take place at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat. This year, the continental tournament will feature hosts Oman, reigning champions India, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, and Japan.

India are the top-ranked team among the competing teams at 6th position in FIH World Rankings. They are followed by World No 12 Malaysia, World No 13 Pakistan, World No 14 South Korea, World No 16 Japan and World No 32 Oman.Pakistan hockey team will play one practice match before the main event. The Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to start from October 18.

