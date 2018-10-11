Where’s the water?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The scarcity of water and food has taken a toll on people living in Thar. Hundreds of children have died during the last two months when the area was declared drought-hit.
It is tragic that both provincial and federal governments spend millions of rupees on different projects, but no spending has been made to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people living in Thar.
ZN Baloch
Turbat
The scarcity of water and food has taken a toll on people living in Thar. Hundreds of children have died during the last two months when the area was declared drought-hit.
It is tragic that both provincial and federal governments spend millions of rupees on different projects, but no spending has been made to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people living in Thar.
ZN Baloch
Turbat
Comments