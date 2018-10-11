Six muggers among eight suspects arrested

The Rangers and police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended eight suspects during raids across the city.

Two suspected criminals were arrested during a raid conducted by the Rangers in Surjani Town and New Karachi. The suspects were identified as Anis alias Danish and Salman Habib. According to the Rangers’ spokesperson, the two were involved in over 280 cases of street crimes and robberies in parts of the city, including New Karachi, Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Manghopir and North Karachi.

They were arrested with the help of footage from CCTV cameras installed at Sector 11-B, North Karachi, which shows them looting citizens on September 27. The Rangers also claimed to have seized arms and ammunitions from their possession.

Separately, two more suspected criminals were arrested during police patrolling in Sector 15-B within the limits of Gabol Town police station. They were identified as Salman Habib and Muhammad Anees.

Police said a pistol, two cell phones and a motorcycle snatched from the jurisdiction of Taimuria police station was recovered from them. During initial interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they were habitual street criminals and have been involved in around a dozen cases of street crime.

Similarly, two more suspects identified as Wajahat Waheed and Obaidullah were arrested in a raid conducted by Sharae Noor Jahan police. According to police, they were habitual street criminals and were arrested soon after they had snatched a cell phone, cash and wallet from Nabi Buksh from Talib Chaman Park. Taimuria police arrested two suspects, Basharat and Iftikhar, who were said to be involved in drug peddling. Narcotics were seized from them.