Wed October 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Efforts on for LHC bench in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: MNA Riaz Fatyana Tuesday promised making efforts for establishing the LHC bench at Faisalabad.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by a Punjab Bar Council former member Chaudhry Ijaz Ahmad, the PTI MNA said he would work for the approval of a development scheme for the lawyers’ colony at Toba Tek Singh.

Fatyana also assured getting a grant from Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and a stoppage of Karakoram express train at Toba Tek Singh. DBA president Raja Khalid Mahmood, senior lawyer Mian Abdul Basit and former district PTI president Dr Waheed Akbar and others were present on the occasion.

MURDER CASE AGAINST WOMAN, PARAMOUR: Gojra Sadr police registered a murder against a woman and her alleged paramour. Iftikhar Ali, brother of deceased Ghulam Murtaza of Chak 370/JB, told police accused Sobia, wife of Murtaza, had illicit ties with Adeel of Chak 351/JB and she killed Murtaza with the connivance of her paramour.

