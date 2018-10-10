Wed October 10, 2018
Lahore

October 10, 2018

Offices of five illegal housing schemes sealed

Our correspondent

LAHORE : On directions by the Lahore Development Authority Director General Amna Imran Khan, staff of the Metropolitan Planning Wing of LDA launched a crackdown against illegal housing schemes in the city on Tuesday and sealed site offices of five illegal housing schemes, situated on Ferozepur Road.

These schemes are situated opposite to Mandi Garden. The LDA DG directed for launching operation against illegal housing schemes as a continuous campaign. She has directed for taking stern action against such schemes without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, LDA has advised the prospective buyers of plots for inquiring about the legal status of a housing scheme/ land sub-division or a particular plot before finalising any transaction in this regard.

Earlier, taking action on public complaints about illegal housing schemes, the LDA DG directed for stopping routine work in the Metropolitan Planning Wing of LDA and ordered for carrying out stock taking of all the legal, illegal and under process housing schemes.

She directed for conducting audit of the cases of all the schemes and resuming the routine work of Metropolitan Planning Wing after completion of the audit exercise.

demolished: Lahore Ring Road Authority has launched a massive operation to vacate 1.5km right of way (90 meter right of way comprising of 500 kanal) for construction of Southern Loop 3 (SL3) from a private housing society.

Heavy machinery was deployed to demolish 77 structures which included 73 houses and four small sized plazas. Administration made it sure that all houses and plazas were already empty of residents and owners. Heavy police contingent, anti-encroachment squads were deployed in operation.

Commissioner Lahore Division said that 8km area for the construction of SL3 from Adda plot to Multan Road had been acquired by the authority. He said that for completion of the Ring Road that illegally occupied land was a great hurdle.

He said that 6.5km area of SL3 was already in the possession of the Ring Road Authority. Dr Mujtaba Piracha said that complete Ring Road would pave a way for overall traffic management in Lahore. Heavy traffic would use Ring Road instead of entering the city that would help to curtail traffic pressure in the city and would alleviate the issue of pollution and smog as well. PR reclaims land: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has retrieved 26 marla land of railways in Gujranwala.

Following the directions of Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, an operation was carried out at Gujranwala Railway Station in Gondalanwala area and land worth Rs50 million was retrieved from occupants.

