October 10, 2018
SK
Sohail Khan
October 10, 2018

Sindh govt’s performance in Thar is zero: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the report submitted by the Sindh health secretary on children’s deaths due to malnutrition in Tharparkar and observed that the performance of the provincial government was zero in addressing the issue.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the death of 400 children in Thar. He asked why the issue of malnutrition in the district had not been solved yet.

The additional advocate general said a report had been submitted before the court. The chief justice, however, remarked that the court needed solid solution for addressing the chronic issue, not reports.

The chief justice said he could not tolerate the death of innocent people and children due to malnutrition in the province. The provincial health secretary submitted that during the current year, some 486 children, mostly in the Mithi area, had died so far due to malnutrition.

The chief justice observed that there was complete lack of adequate health facilities in Mithi and added, “Since how long people and children are dying and what is the real issue? Nobody tells the truth.”

“Some are dying due to malnutrition, some are dying due to absence of health facilities and cure,” the chief justice remarked. He questioned as to who was responsible for provision of clean drinking water, food and shelter and better health facilities, adding that as per reports, everything was fine but the performance of the provincial government was zero.

During the hearing, minorities MNA Ramesh Kumar, who was earlier called by the court to inform the exact situation in Tharparkar, submitted that corruption was rampant in the district while land was being encroached for coal.

He further told the court that the assembly members too had their names in lists of people who needed food aid. The MNA said the coal power project was not functional despite its inauguration.

Meanwhile, the court expressed dissatisfaction over the provincial government’s report and directed the chief secretary to draft a relevant policy and provide food and water in Tharparkar on an emergency basis.

The court also sought proposals for addressing the issue in Thar on emergency basis, to which the additional advocate general proposed the constitution of a team of doctors as well as audit of hospitals in Thar.

The court summoned the advocate general and provincial health, finance and education secretaries on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till October 11.

