PML-N women workers hold demo against NAB, govt

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-N women activists Tuesday staged demonstration against the arrest of PML-N president Mian Shahbaz Sharif, saying the NAB is politically victimising the PML-N workers.

Led by PML-N Multan district president of women wing, Dr Hameeda Khanum, the protesters gathered at Chowk Kutchery and shouted slogans against the government.

They said it was a conspiracy to disturb the by-election campaign of the PML-N candidates. They said their candidates were in a strong position to win the by-polls in Punjab but the rulers were creating problems for them.

Dr Khanum said that tyrannies of present government were flaring up the anger of PML-N workers. Women workers are waiting for the party call to launch agitation across the country. She said the PTI was crushing the PML-N but the party was strengthening with each passing day.

She demanded release of PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif. She also demanded trial of foreign funding case against PTI chairman Imran Khan and return of former dictator Pervez Musharraf from abroad to convict him under the high treason case.