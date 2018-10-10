Saha chastises Pogba for ‘attack’ comments

LONDON: Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha on Tuesday criticised French midfielder Paul Pogba for speaking out and undermining manager Jose Mourinho with his recent “attack, attack, attack” comments.

Following United’s 1-1 home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last month, Pogba said United should be more attacking at Old Trafford.Compatriot Saha, who played for the club between 2004-08, told Reuters the 25-year-old should keep his thoughts private.

“I think he (Pogba) has done it on purpose, and I don’t think that is right,” Saha, 40, said.“It’s the wrong communication, it puts pressure on the manager... with those talks you should do it in the dressing room with your manager.

“You know that people will question about it, so don’t do it. This is my opinion and I would have said that to him, I would say ‘No, that’s not something to say because you are not the manager.’”

Saha was speaking to Reuters at the Emirates Stadium on the sidelines of the launch of the Association Football Development Programme Global, a social enterprise set up by former FIFA vice president Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan.

When asked if Pogba should instead do his talking on the pitch, Saha replied: “Exactly. You should be like ‘I should score, score, score. I should pass, pass, pass’... So I don’t think it was appropriate.”Following Pogba’s critique, media reports circulated that Mourinho was on borrowed time as United coach.