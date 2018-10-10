PAF topple WAPDA from top spot

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) toppled WAPDA from the top spot when they beat Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-0 in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Monday night.

International striker Mohammad Mujahid provided lead to PAF through a fine effort in the fifth minute.Afghan FC played aggressive game and troubled PAF till the latter doubled their lead in the stoppage time through substitute Amir Khan.

Both sides lost one player each in the second half through red cards. “It’s a welcome victory,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.“After we took the lead, Afghan FC gave us some tough time but we kept our superiority through good display and got a fine result,” said Arshad, a former international.

The match between star-studded Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Chaman’s Muslim FC ended in a goalless draw with both sides claiming one point. “Although we did not win, we had the upper hand,” SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi told ‘The News’.

He said he used his bench to get the desired result. “I rested my cream. I played only Saddam Hussain but he was also off colour but I kept him as he is the captain. Our international players remained three months with Pakistan team, so their level of energy is not up to the mark. I want them to regain their rhythm,” Lutfi said.

He was quick to add that this was just the start of the season and that his side would soon catch rhythm and would play better.