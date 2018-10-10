Wed October 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan

‘Largest deal’: China to sell 48 high-end military drones to Pakistan
IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance

IMF says not approached by Pakistan for assistance
Major reshuffle in NAB

Major reshuffle in NAB
PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments

PM orders 10-year audit of all govt departments
Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans

Shoaib Akhtar's 'don of cricket' tweet irks Indian fans
Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one

Jetway collapse at Islamabad airport injures one
NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman

NAB starts grilling Shahbaz, also summons his son Salman
Govt decides to approach IMF

Govt decides to approach IMF

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAF topple WAPDA from top spot

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) toppled WAPDA from the top spot when they beat Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-0 in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Monday night.

International striker Mohammad Mujahid provided lead to PAF through a fine effort in the fifth minute.Afghan FC played aggressive game and troubled PAF till the latter doubled their lead in the stoppage time through substitute Amir Khan.

Both sides lost one player each in the second half through red cards. “It’s a welcome victory,” PAF coach Mohammad Arshad told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.“After we took the lead, Afghan FC gave us some tough time but we kept our superiority through good display and got a fine result,” said Arshad, a former international.

The match between star-studded Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Chaman’s Muslim FC ended in a goalless draw with both sides claiming one point. “Although we did not win, we had the upper hand,” SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi told ‘The News’.

He said he used his bench to get the desired result. “I rested my cream. I played only Saddam Hussain but he was also off colour but I kept him as he is the captain. Our international players remained three months with Pakistan team, so their level of energy is not up to the mark. I want them to regain their rhythm,” Lutfi said.

He was quick to add that this was just the start of the season and that his side would soon catch rhythm and would play better.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Photos & Videos

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree motivated me to share my story: Vinta Nanda on harassment by Alok Nath

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta to record statement in harassment case against Nana Patekar

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Mehwish Hayat lends vocals to song in upcoming web series

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone

Google challenges Apple with new Pixel 3 phone