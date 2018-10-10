PVCA-EBM Inter-School Tournament begins tomorrow

KARACHI: A total of 32 teams, including eight representing government schools, will participate in the 9th PVCA-EBM Inter-School Cricket Tournament which begins at the Karachi Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Thursday (tomorrow).

Speaking at a media briefing here on Tuesday, Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan said there would be a total of 55 matches in the tournament which is spread over a couple of months.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Younis Khan, a former Pakistan captain. It will be followed by a match between Falconhouse Grammar School and St Paul School. Fawad noted with satisfaction that the present Pakistan captain, Sarfraz Ahmed, and current internationals like Asad Shafiq and Anwar Ali were products of the Inter-School Tournament, launched by the PVCA.

Fawad hoped that both semi-finals and the final would be staged at the National Stadium as was done previously. “We have an understanding with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that the National Stadium will be made available to us if the ongoing maintenance work for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was completed,” he added.

KCCA president Nadeem Omar said on the occasion that the PCB should organise inter-school tournaments all over the country regularly.The Group A comprises Falconhouse Grammar School, St Paul School, Aga Khan Secondary School and Major Ziauddin Secondary School. The Group B consists of Kamran Public School, Nasra Secondary School, Superior Educational academy and GBSS Mumtaz Firdaus Colony.

The Group C features New Standard Secondary School, Hira Foundation School, Zeeshan Secondary School and GBSS Korangi No 3.

The Group D is composed of Fahad Academy, CAA School, Fahim School System and GBSS Bilal Colony.

Qamar Bin Hashim School, Oasis English Secondary School, Oxford Grammar School and Ibrahim Ali Bhai Secondary School constitute the Group E.

The Group F has Happy Palace School, Beaconhouse School System, Behbud Secondary School and GBSS Anglo Oriental.

The Group G has Al Fatima School, City School Network, Happy Home School and GBSS Shoaib Muhammadi.

The four teams in the Group H are St Patrick’s High School, Foundation Public School, FF Public School and Zaheer Public School.