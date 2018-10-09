Patient pensioners

This refers to the letter ‘EOBI pensioners’ (Oct 8) by Iffat Farhana. The writer has rightly asserted that the current pension amount of Rs5,250 is not sufficient. Pensioners across the country are asking the authorities concerned to listen to their pleas. EOBI pensioners have been running from pillar to post for the last four years for an increase in pension – from Rs5,250 to Rs15,000.

In Islamabad, the Old Age Workers Welfare Association staged protest and demanded an increase in their pension. They were assured that their demands will be fulfilled. Let’s see how long the government will take to deliver on its promise.

Azfar Shamim

Karachi