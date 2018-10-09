‘All resources to be utilised for Clean and Green Punjab project’

FAISALABAD: All resources will be utilised to make the Clean and Green Punjab project a success in the division.

It was said by Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch while addressing an awareness seminar organised with the joint collaboration of the Local Government Department and the Faisalabad Waste Management Company at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium on Monday. The event was organised to raise awareness regarding the Clean and Green Punjab project in the division. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad, MPA Firdous Rai, Waste Management Company MD Emad Iqbal, Local Government Deputy Director Ch Abdul Hameed, ADCG Mushtaq Hussain, ADC (HQ) Qaisar Abbas Rind, Education Authority CEO Ali Ahmad, Social Welfare Director Shahid Rana, MCF CO Zubair Hussain and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that the Clean and Green Punjab drive of the Punjab government was ital for bringing pleasant change in environment and making the roads, markets and residential areas free from encroachments and heaps of garbage.

He said that coordinated efforts by the concerned departments were being mobilised for cleanliness in urban and rural areas and plantation had been made on large scale in the division while movable and immovable encroachments were being removed from the market, roads, greenbelts, parks and other state lands.

The commissioner said that the cleanliness was a part of our faith and we should play role to maintain the surroundings neat and clean. He urged the people to participate in tree plantation besides avoiding from throwing solid waste on roads, parks, streets, drains and other public places.

The commissioner appreciated the step of holding awareness seminar on the Clean and Green Punjab drive and stressed upon the concerned departments for accelerating their efforts for showing best performance in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad informed that the Clean and Green Punjab programme was being implemented in the district from October 1. He said that the concerned departments were being motivated to achieve the targets of this programme. He informed that the additional funds of Rs 90,000 had been provided to each UC of rural areas to implement the Clean and Green Punjab Programme.

He said that necessary machinery was being purchased to raise the capacity of the Waste Management Company besides hiring the staff of 500 waste workers for strengthening the cleanliness system in the city. The DC asked the citizens to extend cooperation for maintaining the neat and clean environment.