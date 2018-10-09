Italian air chief visits Air Headquarters

Islamabad: Lieutenant General Enzo Vecciarelli, Chief of Staff, Italian Air Force Monday visited Air Headquarters. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour, a press release said. Italian air chief paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying wreath on Martyrs’ Monument. During the call on to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, the Italian air chief appreciated the sound professionalism and high morale of PAF personnel. The PAF air chief said both air forces would further deepen exchanges and enhance ties on various fields of mutual interests.