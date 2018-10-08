Resolving Kashmir issue: vital for peace in region: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday said that resolving Kashmir issue was important for establishing durable peace in the region.Talking to media persons in Chichawatni, he said international human rights organisations should raise voice against Indian atrocities on innocent people in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). He said international community should no more remain silent on this issue and pressurise India to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The JUI-F chief severely criticised recent statement of Indian army chief terming it a blatant aggression. He said if India committed any mistake the whole nation and Army will together thwart its evil design. “We all are united on issues of national interest,” he added.