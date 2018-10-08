69 POs arrested

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 273 criminals, including 69 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 160 kg unhygienic meat, 2,849 litre liquor, 19,240 gram charas, 53 pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 2 guns, 2 rifles and 300 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. PHP teams also reunited 12 children with their parents.