Light rain likely

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather with chances of light rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to affect the upper parts of the country on Monday evening, and may persist till Wednesday. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Sunday, rainfall was recorded in various cities. The highest temperature, 45°C, was recorded at Mithi. In Lahore, it was 30°C and minimum 18.8 °C while humidity level was 50 per cent.