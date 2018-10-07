Sun October 07, 2018
Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Kilns need to be switched to environment-friendly technology

Lahore : The representatives of civil society and trade unions of Pakistan have endorsed the decision of the government to shift brick kilns to environment-friendly technology.

However, they said it needs proper planning to address its effects on the employment of kiln workers and construction industry.

They also stressed the government to effectively ensure speedy shift of brick kilns to zig zag firing technology so that there was no need to close the kilns for 70 days.

The representatives of civil society organisations and trade unions held a meeting here on Saturday to ponder the issue of closures of brick kilns during smog season. Noted trade unionist Karamat Ali chaired the meeting. Rights activist Syeda Ghulam Fatima the brick kiln workers who were already burdened with heavy loans might not suffer further on the pretext of closure of brick kilns.

Robina Jamil, chairperson, APTUF and Irfan Mufti from SAP Pakistan were key note speakers. The meeting reached the conclusion that civil society and trade unions of Pakistan endorsed the decision of government to shift brick Kilns on environment friendly technology.

However, it needs proper planning to address its effects on the employment of the brik kiln workers and the related construction industry, the meeting participants added.

They said the government should give incentives to brick kiln owners and should be given deadline to the brick kiln owners to shift the kilns to new technology. Furthermore, they urged the government to provide social protection to the brick kiln workers in case of closure of brick kilns or any other natural effects.

Karamat Ali suggested the government introduce universality of social security cards and a self-registration scheme with Social Security Department for all industrial and domestic workers so the workers might get registered by themselves with Social Security Department without depending on their employers. He also expressed his concern on price hike of food items and demand revision of the wages based on scientific calculations and living standards.

Karamat Ali indicated that studies have showed that present waves badly affected the poor families. The meeting also condemned the black marketing and increase in prices of bricks under the pretext of the notification of closure of the brick kilns.

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

