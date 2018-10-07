Nayar’s vision for peace lauded

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) and the South Asian Free Media Association (Safma) celebrated the late veteran Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar’s vision for peace in Lahore.

Ms. Mandira Nayar, Kuldip’s granddaughter and also a journalist, chaired the seminars and also planted a “peace tree” in her grandfather’s name at the Shahab Gardens of the GC University, Lahore. Her husband and known architect, Ratish Nanda, also participated in the ceremonies.

Speaking on the occasion, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) President I A Rehman said that the vision for peace as perceived by Kuldip and many other eminent people on both sides is the only way forward for India and Pakistan.

“The price, which the people of South Asia have paid for confrontation between the two neighbouring countries, is enormous and one could not even calculate it. There are differences and disputes between India and Pakistan but they need to be resolved through peaceful dialogue,” he added.

He said that Pakistanis and Indians had been leaders of the independence movement all over the world. “Among all British colonies, we were the first to get independence. This was the only instance in history when such a big colony had got independence without any external support,” he said. He remembered there were 320 PhDs in Hindustan in 1947. "We had the experience, universities, world’s most developed irrigation system, railways and all the skills; we could have been a force of development, democracy and peace in the whole world but unfortunately we started fighting and both India and Pakistan paid the price for it,” he said.

Talking at the event, Mandira got very emotional, saying that her grandfather had spent his entire life preaching peace and friendship between India and Pakistan but his beautiful vision could not be realized in his lifetime. She said that every year, her grandfather would go to the Wagah border and walk up to the iron gates and light candles, wishing that one day this light of peace would spread over both countries. She said that GCU was the place where her grandfather was introduced to politics by the leadership of the Democratic Student’s Federation.

SAFMA Secretary-General Imtiaz Alam said that it’s very heart-breaking that if one talked for peace in India and Pakistan, their patriotism was doubted, adding that people like Kuldip Nayar were the voice of their own consciousness but they were called agents and candle mafias. “We should also make India part of the CPEC and also expand our markets to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Pakistan has always stepped forward for friendship and peace, but people with negative mindsets always created conflicts among people," he added.

Despite violent partition, Mr Alam said, he had not seen resentment in Nayar’s generation on both sides. "They always had great love for the places where they were born. They were a buffer zone between India and Pakistan and they never left their peace agenda.” he added.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said, “I met Kuldip once and I still remember our meeting where I asked him why he writes for a paper which supports the two-nation theory? He replied that your voice should be heard at a platform where everyone opposes you. When the rest of the world can opt for love, peace and harmony then why not the two neighbours? We should continue the legacy of our hero.”

PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan said, “This is a huge event and government representatives should have participated in the ceremony. He was the son of soil and he never left us alone. He was always there for us. Now he rests in peace in his homeland. He was our asset and I wish all the best to Mandira for her future and we will help her to continue the vision of our late friend.”

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Hassan Amir Shah said the seminar was a great opportunity to learn about great people like Kuldip Nayar. “Peace, harmony and friendship; no matter how illusive they might be when it came to India and Pakistan, but in the times of tribulation and tension, there had been few individuals who didn’t waiver and whose faith in restoration of peace remained a guiding light for all those who subscribed to the notion of humanity, peace and tranquility,” he added.

Eminent writer Prof Dr Saadat Saeed said that the world was not primarily for countries but for mankind. GCU English Department Chairperson Prof Siddique Awan also addressed the seminar. Karamat Ali, Rubina Jameel, Irfan Mufti, Shakeel Abbas, Salman Raja, Marvi Sarmad, Saleema Hashmi and a large number of civil society and peace activists participated in the memorials and prayed for the departed soul.