Fans get to see World Cup trophy up close

ISLAMABAD: As World Cup 2019 trophy was displayed at the Pindi Stadium Friday evening, former Test cricketer and one of the senior members of the 1987 World Cup team Abdul Qadir hoped that the team would bring the trophy back from England in less than a year’s time.

“We pray and hope that the team will return home with this trophy from England next summer. I being a member of the 1987 World Cup team know how important and honourable it is to represent the country in a World Cup,” he said.

“Now when we have the World Cup winning captain as our prime minister, we need to work even harder to bring laurels for the country,” Qadir said.

He said there was a need to start preparations for the World Cup as early as possible.

Test cricketers Kamran Akmal, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif were also present at the stadium where a large number of cricket fans gathered to see the trophy.

The trophy will be displayed near Faisal Mosque and Pir Sohawa today (Saturday) before its onward journey to Karachi.