Sat October 06, 2018
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Dar's 'darlings' shown the door

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
October 6, 2018

Bowlers shine as Pak women win T20I series

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Pakistan cantered to a seven-wicket win in the third Twenty20 International against Bangladesh at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

An exceptional Pakistan bowling performance restricted Bangladesh to just 81-8, which the visiting batters got past with 11 balls left.

Chasing a small target, Pakistan openers Ayesha Zafar and Nahida Khan put up 32 runs for the first wicket in the first six overs, before Rumana Ahmed provided Bangladesh with their first breakthrough, sending Zafar back for 13.

Nahida then stitched a 22-run stand for the second wicket with Javeria Khan, the Pakistan captain, before Fahima Khatun dismissed the opener for 33. Nahida’s 40-ball innings featured four boundaries.

Javeria (31) then took charge and took her side across the line, helping them take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series — the first game had been abandoned.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Bangladesh were off to a shaky start as they lost Ayasha Rahman inside the first six overs. The batter was run out for just eight, and soon her partner Shamima Sultana was also dismissed — caught by Javeria off Anam Amin for 10.

With Bangladesh struggling at 24-2, they needed a steady partnership.

However, they didn’t get one as they lost wickets at an alarming rate.

Nigar Sultana (19) and Ahmed (12) were the only two other batters who scored in double digits, while rest failed to even get starts.

Nashra Sandhu, who finished with 2-16, sparked the middle-order collapse as she snared Fargana Hoque and Sultana. Nida Dar and Aiman Anwer then joined the party and further reduced Bangladesh to 60-6 in the 18th over.

The last game of the series will be played at the same venue today (Saturday).

Scores in brief: Bangladesh 81-8 in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 19, Rumana Ahmed 12, Shamima Sultana 10; Nashra Sandhu 2-16, Nida Dar 2-16, Anam Amin 1-10, Aiman Anwer 1-20). Pakistan 85-3 in 18.1 overs (Nahida Khan 33, Javeria Wadood 31 not out, Ayesha Zafar 13; Rumana Ahmed 1-10, Fahima Khatun 1-15). Result: Pakistan won by seven wickets. Player of the Match: Nahida Khan (Pakistan).

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

