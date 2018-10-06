Four govt officials held for fraud

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Faisalabad Region on Friday arrested four government officials for fraud while cases have also been registered against 13 other accused persons. It was said by Anti-Corruption Establishment Director Tariq Qureshi while chairing a weekly review meeting of the ACE officers at his office. He told that inquiry against 28 government officials had also been started by the Anti-Corruption Establishment on corruption charges.

FIVE ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Five people, including four women, attempted suicide in separate incidents here on Friday. Ubaira Zahid of Raja Town, Muhammad Arif of Marzipura, Natasha Kaka of Yousafabad, Kiran Nazir of Chak 192/RB and Zuhra Aslam of Chak 187/RB attempted suicide by taking poison over different domestic issues. The police are investigating.