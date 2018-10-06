Ex-senator remanded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday granted 10 days physical remand of former senator Ammar Gulzar an accused in Pak Arab Housing Society scam. Meanwhile, an accountability court has also granted physical remand of Rabi Centre Lahore owners Malik Abdul Rasheed and Haji Gull Rehman accused of deceiving investors.
Comments