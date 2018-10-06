Notice to PM on plea against election win

LAHORE: An Election Tribunal comprising a judge of the Lahore High Court on Friday issued notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan on a petition challenging his victory from NA-95, Mianwali in the July 25 general election.

Abdul Wahab of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, a defeated candidate from NA-95, challenged the election of Mr Khan accusing him of concealing mandatory details mainly about his sons in the nomination papers.

The petitioner's counsel Advocate Mobeenuddin Qazi, argued that election of Mr Khan as returned candidate be declared void as the nomination of the respondent was also invalid. It requested the tribunal to de-notify the respondent as an MNA and declare the seat vacant, besides issuing directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for initiating appropriate proceedings against him. In his petition, Mr Wahab submitted that under Section 60(2)(d) of Election Act, 2017 a candidate has to furnish a statement of his assets and liabilities and of his spouse and dependent children. However, he states, Mr Khan failed to disclose detail of properties owned by his wife and two sons.