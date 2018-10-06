Over 364,000 rotten eggs seized

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unearthed two more cold stores in Salamatpura and seized more than 364,000 rotten eggs from there here Friday.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Friday night on the tip-off of PFA’s vigilance cell. The authority discarded all seized putrid eggs after bringing at dumping sites, Lakhodair. So far, food regulatory body has been dumped more than 2.6 million rotten eggs after confiscating from various cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Chichawatni, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura.

Food Authority DG Muhammad Usman said that rotten eggs were preserved behind drums in cold store to keep away from the eye of the authority but authority discovered. He said that eggs were purchased from different hatcheries on low price and were to be supplied on different bakeries.

UVAS seminar: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition Friday arranged a seminar on “Sustaining breastfeeding together” as part of “World Breastfeeding Week”. Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha chaired the concluding session.