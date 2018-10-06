‘Professional approach adopted to arrest criminals in Peshawar’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has devised a systematic and professional approach to arrest criminals through introduction of Criminal Record Verification System (CRVS), said an official on Friday.

He said Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mahsood had adopted effective steps for ensuring smart and E-policing. “Through these steps, police efficiency in connection with verification has been enhanced to a great extent which ultimately led to better interrogation and investigation.

Under this system, computerized data about all criminals has been provided to all police stations which is available through CRVS," said the official. Moreover, the record of the proclaimed offenders is available on phone through a SIM service to all police stations, checkposts and snap checking points.

The police officials on duty, on these points, directly verify the back ground of any person by clicking the mobile button. Besides this, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have issued 276 special SIMs to all district police through which, so far, a great number of people have been checked and 1,819 proclaimed offenders arrested.