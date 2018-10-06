Warne backs ‘Bodyline’ skipper, slams Waugh

SYDNEY: Australian great Shane Warne has endorsed one of the most controversial figures in cricketing history, while also renewing his decades-old feud with former captain Steve Waugh.

Warne revealed his admiration for Douglas Jardine, who led England’s “Bodyline” tour, in his new book “No Spin” published this week.Warne said he believed Jardine was among the best captains ever to have played the game.

“Douglas Jardine, of course, for what he achieved against Bradman and having the courage to change the game’s parameters,” Warne wrote.Jardine, an upper class Englishman, is generally regarded as a villain in Australian cricketing circles.

Jardine’s tactics of instructing fast bowlers, led by Harold Larwood, to aim at batsmen’s bodies — in a bid to curb run machine Donald Bradman — provoked anger amongst the host nation at the time.Warne also criticised his former captain Steve Waugh in his book, calling him “selfish”.

He accused Waugh of being more focused on his average than the team’s result.“Steve Waugh was the most selfish player I ever played with and was only worried about averaging 50,” he added.