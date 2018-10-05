Govt considering Fakhar Imam for PAC chairman

ISLAMABAD: As the opposition sticks to its claim of having the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee, the government has come up with the name of Syed Fakhar Imam to lead the PAC.

According to sources, the PTI is sticking to its position of not giving the chairmanship of the PAC to Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and considering the name of Fakhar Imam to lead the accountability body.

Sources said there was a consensus within the PTI to propose the name of Fakhar Imam to head the PAC and it is expected the name would be finalised within the next two to three days after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. Syed Fakhar Imam, a former Speaker National Assembly, who defeated the nominee of General Ziaul Haq in the Speaker elections in 1985, is considered an upright person who also has good reputation.

However, the opposition is sticking to its claim of having the right to have the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee and will not compromise on it and if it was denied, then they will not give names for the PAC and other standing committees of the National Assembly.

The opposition legislators were of the opinion that it was not a matter of ego but of the parliamentary tradition as parliaments are run as per its tradition, not on likes and dislikes.

All the main opposition parties, including the PML-N, PPP and MMA, were on the same page on the matter of right of the opposition leader to lead the PAC and for taking a joint stance if the chairmanship of the PAC was denied to the opposition.