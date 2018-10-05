Mashrafe, Mushfiqur add to Bangladesh’s injury worries

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is facing the prospect of naming their One-day International squad for the home series against Zimbabwe later this month without captain Mashrafe Mortaza and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim.

With the selectors likely to announce a preliminary squad by next week, the injuries to Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have already left a gaping hole in the batting line-up.Mashrafe and Mushfiqur also picked up injuries during the Asia Cup 2018.

According to BCB’s chief physician Debashish Chowdhury, Mashrafe will need two more weeks to recover fully from his finger injury, which he sustained during their match against Pakistan on September 26.

“The injury on his little finger is quite serious,” Chowdhury said. “It takes about three weeks to recover. We are hoping that Mashrafe can come back from that injury within two weeks.”Chowdhury said Mushfiqur, who injured his rib during the pre-Asia Cup training camp in Dhaka, has been rested for a week. “Mushfiqur has a cracked rib which usually takes four to six weeks to heal. Ribs usually take time as it is constantly moving,” he said. “There’s no rest. We have asked Mushfiqur to rest for a week after which we will determine the next course of action.”

Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain are likely to partner Mashrafe — if he is fit — in the pace attack, while Abu Hider is likely to continue as their understudy. Bangladesh could pick an extra pace bowler as cover for Mashrafe.