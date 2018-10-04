Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi

Moderate earthquake jolts Karachi
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers

Top Story

A
Agencies
October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Why Buzdar can’t notice people like Aleem, Pervaiz Elahi: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, criticising the PTI government, on Wednesday said those who were spewing venom against Nawaz Sharif had became laughing stock in the world.

What else had the government done except auctioning buffalos, asked Hamza, talking to media men at the Punjab Assembly. Talking about looters of public money and land grabbers, he said why Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar could notice people like Aleem Khan and Pervaiz Elahi who were present around him.

The PML-N leader said it was easy to mount containers and make tall claims. Those who were making big promises are doing trivial thing which was “The promise to build 300 dams has ended in the dirt. The Multan Metro is functional but only dust is blowing in Peshawar,” he remarked.

In his response, Aleem told media persons that the PTI-led government was implementing a comprehensive plan to bring positive change in the life of common man.

“Imran Khan will fulfil all his promises made with the people as prime minister,” he said.

He said the national exchequer was in poor health owing to costly mega projects initiated by the previous government, adding that ‘’corruption’’ was surfacing from those projects.

Responding to allegation levelled by Hamza, the Punjab senior minister made it clear that he never indulged in any land grabbing. He asserted that if he was involved then why the PML-N government did not take any action against him during its last two tenures spanning ten years. He said Buzdar was independent in making his decisions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

PSL 2019 foreign platinum players’ list revealed!

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Sexual harassment is a reality in every industry: Kajol on Tanushree-Nana fiasco

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Did you know Priyanka Chopra is now a start-up investor too?

Photos & Videos

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house

Tanushree Dutta confirms getting legal notice from Nana Patekar, says men barged in her house
Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp

Pregnant Mehreen Syed thanks fans for outpour of love, concern after she fell on ramp
Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!

Sania Mirza took on the #ChogadaChallenge and Shoaib Malik is in it too!
Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996

Cricket world nostalgic about Afridi’s 100 runs off 37 balls made in 1996