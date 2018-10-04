Multan admin retrieves state land from grabbers

MULTAN: The Punjab government has tasked the Multan city district administration of retrieving the state lands worth more than one billion rupees from the grabbers.

The city district administration retrieved the state lands worth Rs500 million from illegal occupants on the fourth day of anti-encroachment operation on Wednesday.

A piece of land measuring 200-kanal has been retrieved from illegal occupants in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Wednesday, said the officials. Encroachments were removed from Dehli Gate to Khuni Burj.

Talking to media men, Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that operation against land grabbers mafia had been extended to entire district. He said that no political pressure would be tolerated at any level because the provincial government had strictly ordered conducting ruthless operation against illegal occupants.

Special teams headed by Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbass Sherazi observed the operation. The teams turned to Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony and removed shops, rooms constructed illegally.

The anti-encroachment squad also removed encroachments from Circular Road, including bricks and temporary encroachments, and fined violators heavily.

Traders and businesspersons were fully backing the anti-encroachment drive and extended cooperation with the district administration.

Special teams conducted crackdown in Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujaabad tehsils and got retrieved 200-kanal illegally occupied state lands. The piece of land was attached with a school and the officials pledged eliminating the culture of illegal possession of state lands.