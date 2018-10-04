GAVI team meets Kiani

Islamabad: The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) has been supporting Pakistan’s immunisation programme with more than $1.2 billion, in addition to provision of technical assistance at the national and sub-national levels by Unicef and WHO. The upcoming measles campaign is also being supported by GAVI, both in terms of vaccines provision and operational cost.

A delegation of vaccine alliance made this observation during their meeting with Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani here Wednesday. Aamer assured the team that Pakistan is committed to improving the health of mothers and children through uninterrupted and free supply of vaccines. “We are well prepared to conduct a measles campaign from October 15,” he added, thanking GAVI for its partnership.

“Together as a team, we are keen to advance for successful implementation of the measles campaign and ensure all children in Pakistan are protected against deadly diseases through vaccine,’ Aamer stated. The National Programme Manager said the national and provincial programmes are working to mobilize communities so that every child in the target age group is immunized to achieve 95% coverage.