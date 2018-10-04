IDEAS has become iconic event for technology demonstrations: Murad

KARACHI: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said the progressive evolution of IDEAS (International Defence Exhibition and Seminar) has transformed into an iconic event for cutting edge technology demonstrations as well as a forum for shared knowledge and expertise in Pakistan.

This he said on Wednesday while presiding over the third Steering Committee meeting of tenth edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar to be held from November 27 to 30 at the Expo Center Karachi. Murad Ali Shah said the meeting was aimed at finalizing the conduct plans of IDEAS and it reflected the everlasting patronage of the Sindh government and the people of Karachi with IDEAS. The meeting was attended by DG DEPO, Major General Ahmad Mahmood Hayat, representatives of federal ministries, Sindh government, the armed forces and the law enforcement agencies. The chief minister said the IDEAS is a biennial event of national and international defence industry being organized since 2000. “Its progressive evolution has transformed it into an iconic event for cutting edge technology demonstrations as well as a forum for shared knowledge and expertise in Pakistan,” he said and added “its international recognition and participation truly reflects our deeply embedded and mutually beneficial relations with the international fraternity.”

The chief minister said IDEAS is a shared platform for global peace, stability and prosperity, besides participation of large number of foreign delegates, national and international defence manufacturers. He added the IDEAS also served as global rendezvous for sharing of common views on contemporary defence and security issues. He said IDEAS 2018 is meant to pave the way for fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with the international partners. On the other hand, “it will also further accelerate the commercial exchange between delegates, trade visitors, defence officials and OEMs from within Pakistan and abroad,” he said. Murad Shah said the preparations for this very important event have already commenced at the national and international level in coordination with all the relevant stakeholders.

He reiterated his government's full support and cooperation for the successful accomplishment of this mega national event. Earlier, DG DEZPO, Maj General Ahmad Mahmood Hayat said the tenth edition of IDEAS is being speciallycommemorated by including a number of impressive activities encompassing worId’s cutting edge defence technology demonstrations, international seminar, land, maritime and aviation related conferences, Pakistan Armycapability display and tri services’ counter-terrorism demonstration at the KEC; and business expansions through well planned B2B and B26 engagements. In addition, the IDEAS Karachi show will exclusively be arranged for the people of Karachi at the Sea View including a cultural show on November 29, 2018.