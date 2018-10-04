Thu October 04, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Share

Two ‘robbers’ killed in North Nazimabad encounter

Two suspected robbers were killed during an alleged encounter with police in North Nazimabad on Wednesday.

The encounter reportedly took place when the suspects were trying to flee after snatching a motorcycle from a citizen in Samanabad. Upon receiving the information of the incident, patrolling police in the area reached the site and chased the suspects.

An exchange of fire took place between the police and the robbers near Hyderi Market, resulting in the deaths of both men on the spot. The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later to Edhi morgue for want of identification.

District Central SSP Irfan Baloch said the police recovered the stolen motorcycle, mobile phones and cash from the suspects’ possession.

Residents catch robbers

Residents of Defence View’s Phase II got hold of two suspected robbers when they were allegedly trying to escape after robbing a medical store.

The incident took place within the limits of the Baloch Colony police station. The crowd also thrashed the suspects until the police arrived at the scene and took them into custody.

According to the police, a gang of five robbers robbed the medical store of cash and valuables. However, when they were trying to flee, two of them were caught by neighbouring shopkeepers and residents of the area.

The other suspects managed to escape along with stolen cash and valuables, however. The arrested men were identified as Irfan and Asad, residents of Mehmoodabad. According to the police, they have been involved in several crime cases in the past.

Street criminal held

An alleged street criminal, Zaheer Dino, was arrested after an exchange of fire on Mauripur Road within the limits of the Kalri police station. According to police, he was wanted in various cases of street crime. The police also claimed to have found a pistol on him.

Injured suspect arrested

Police arrested a suspect, Zahid Bukhsh, in an injured state after an alleged encounter in the Mehmoodabad area.

According to SHO Sarwar Commando, the encounter took place when Bukhsh and another man on a motorcycle were mugging people in the area. On receiving information on helpline 15, a police team reached the site and the encounter took place, resulting in injuries to Bukhsh.

The injured suspect was arrested but his companion managed to escape under the cover of fire. The police also found a pistol on the arrested suspect.

