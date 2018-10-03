Wed October 03, 2018
PM Imran Khan opts for fewer staff, his ministers enjoy bloated offices

NAB list of Dar's properties: 17 out of 25 properties donated or sold out

Saudi oil sought on deferred payment

After Falooda vendor a student becomes millionaire as FIA finds Rs170mn in his account

Saudi Arabia desires to invest in alternative energy sector in Pakistan

Massive power outage hits parts of Karachi

Former model accuses Ronaldo of rape, football star calls it 'fake news'

Cost of CPEC's Railways ML-I project brought down by $2 bn: Sheikh Rashid

Reflections from the UNGA

Pakistan's Shafqat Amanat Ali sings Gandhi's favourite hymn in tribute to Indian leader

Sports

AFP
October 3, 2018

Australian spinners show form in drawn warm-up game

DUBAI: Australia’s second spinner, Jon Holland, grabbed five wickets in the drawn four-day match here on Tuesday, sending a warning to Pakistan for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan ‘A,’ who had been facing an innings defeat, salvaged a draw by reaching the close on 261-7 in their second innings at the ICC academy.Holland, a 31-year-old left-armer, followed off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s eight wickets in the first innings with 5-79.

The pair will be lead Australia’s spin attack in the first Test starting in Dubai on Sunday. The second Test is in Abu Dhabi from October 16.Australia had declared their first innings at the overnight score of 494-4 with Travis Head unbeaten on 90, a lead of 216.

When Pakistan A batted again, Lyon took 1-54 to finish with nine wicket in the match but Holland — who played last of his two Tests in Sri Lanka in 2016 - took regular wickets.Skipper Asad Shafiq — a regular Test batsman for Pakistan - fought hard a solid knock of 69, adding 84 for the third wicket with Abid Ali, who followed a first-innings 85 with 52.

When Asad was caught behind by Tim Paine off Holland, Pakistan were on 213 for four and, even though Holland took three more wickets, held on for the draw.Holland was looking dangerous to add more to his tally with the wicket assisting spinners, but wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan (8) and Wahaz Riaz (2) survived Holland’s spell.Iftikhar Ahmed, who played a Test in England two years ago, made 45 and opener Shan Masood scored 41.

