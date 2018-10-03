Sindh, WB agree to enhance partnership for $10bn projects

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and an 11-member high-powered World Bank delegation led by its country director Patchamuthu Illangovan on Tuesday discussed over $10 billion projects for the province and agreed to get proposals approved for these projects by the relevant forums of the government.

The meeting held at the Chief Minister House was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Ismail Rahoo, Syed Sardar Shah, Imtiaz Sheikh, CM’s adviser on law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah and relevant secretaries.

Shah said his government policy was very clear in terms of its developmental policies. He said he was working for transforming governance for economic growth, sustainable development and human capital development.

“I am committed to achieving these goals through accountability to the core level of government, encouragement of economic growth, liberalisation and modernisation of agriculture sector, and strengthen population management and early childhood development,” he said.

Neighbourhood project

The Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Project is a project of $86 million and the provincial government has to put in $14 million to start it.

The three other projects -- Karachi Urban Management, a $200 million project, Karachi Urban mobility, a $400 million project and Karachi Water and Sewerage project, a $640 million project -- also came under discussion. These projects required further approval from the relevant forums of the provincial government, and an investment plan had also to be finalised to start them.

KUM Project

The World Bank has proposed $200 million financial support for the Karachi Urban Management Project. The chief minister said that the objective of the project was to enhance urban management service delivery of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the district municipal corporations in the city.

The proposal was to provide performance-linked block grants to the six DMCs and the KMC for local level infrastructure and municipal services. A capital development grant was proposed for the KMC for flood management and rehabilitation of urban drainage infrastructure.

The institutional development and capacity building of the KMC and the DMCs was also discussed. On this, the chief minister said that he had already announced handover of the authority to collect property tax to the KMC and the DMCs.

The chief minister directed Chairman Sindh Planning and Development Board Mohammad Waseem to call a joint meeting of local bodies and secretary local government to finalise the KUM Project so that necessary recommendation could be firm up for final approval.

The meeting also decided to conduct a fresh property survey in Karachi ad later in other districts of Sindh. KUM Project: The World bank proposed $400 million support for Karachi Urban Mobility (KUM) project. The project is aimed at improving urban mobility, accessibility and road safety in the city.

Under the project, the World Bank would construct the Yellow Line corridor of Bus Rapid Transit System, including the development of infrastructure rehabilitation and BRTS construction system.

P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem said that under the project, road safety would be increased via infrastructure, a crash data system and improving enforcement and awareness. The capacity-building of Sindh Mass Transit Authority staff and the KMC would also be carried out and a study for other corridors of BRTS would be conducted.

The chief minister approved the project and directed the P&D chairman and the transport secretary to move forward with the project by completing all the required formalities and also send the concept paper to the Economic Affairs Division.

KSSI Project

The World Bank has proposed $1.6 billion support for the Karachi Sewerage Services Improvement Project.

Talking about the project, the chief minister said that it was aimed at supporting the KWSB to deliver safe and reliable water and sewerage services and encouraging private sector investments in water supply and waste water treatment systems.

Under the project, there would be institutional reforms in the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, which include reforms in customer service, human resource sector, operational capacity, billing and collection. Through the project, 10 katchi abadis of the city would also be provided water.

The chief minister directed the Planning and Development Department and the Local Government Department to go ahead with the proposal.

SHC programme

The Sindh Human Capital programme is aimed at improving delivery and utilisation of health, nutrition, population, education and social protection services to support women and girls to invest in human capital in these targeted areas.

The World Bank has proposed $400 million for the programme. Under the programme, skill and employment training, secondary and second chance education, and early childhood development interventions would also be carried out.

The CM directed the P&D chairman to hold a separate meeting with the relevant departments and make final recommendations in this regard.

Project for canals

The goal of the Sindh Water & Agriculture Transformation & Climate Resilience project is to transform water management and agriculture production towards higher levels of water productivity and improve climate resilience.

The World Bank has proposed $300 million support, and the provincial government’s share in it would be $150 million. The chief minister said that under the project, the rehabilitation of the canal system on the right side of Dadu and Rice canals and on the left bank of Akram Wah, Ghotki Feeder and Fulleli system would be ensured.

He added that under the project, advance irrigation reforms had been proposed and master plans would be made for a monitoring system of the right bank barrages. The chief minister directed the P&D and irrigation departments to finalise the draft irrigation management strategy so that the project could be taken up.

Fisheries Sector

The World Bank has proposed Rs150 million for Transformation and Revitalisation of the Fisheries sectors (TRFS). The CM said that the goal of the project was to transform and revitalise fisheries and aquaculture by improving management, competitiveness and community.

The project would introduce sustainable management systems, including spatial planning, vessel registration and licensing and data management. The chief minister said that under the project, private sector participation would be incentivised as it would also build value chains. He added that the project also aimed at improving nutritional food security and livelihoods for women and families and strengthening institutions.

SJ&C Project

The World Bank has proposed $400 million for the Sindh Jobs and Competitiveness (SJ&C) project. The chief minister said that this project was aimed at improving business environment and economic competitiveness to generate new investment and employment opportunities in Sindh.

Under this project, the investment climate would be developed. World Bank Pakistan chief Patchamuthu Illangovan told the meeting that his bank was ready to further enhance and strengthen their partnership with the provincial government.