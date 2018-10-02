India wants to start trade talks with US ‘immediately’: Trump

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday said India wants to start trade talks with the United States “immediately” as he held a news conference on the trade deal struck between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Describing the south Asian country as the “tariff king,” the president told reporters at the White House that India “called us and they say, ‘We want to start negotiations immediately.’” Known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the deal agreed ahead of a midnight deadline Sunday will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump had called a “disaster.”