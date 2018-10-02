‘15 engine oil depots to be audited’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said special audit of 15 engine oil depots of Pakistan Railways will be conducted soon with the aim to save expenses of one to two billion rupees on the same on annual basis.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways headquarters here on Monday, he said the estimated cost related to expansion and reconstruction of ML-1 track under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had been brought down to USD 6.2 billion from USD 8.2 billion. He added those found involved in oil depots corruption would be dismissed from the service.

Sheikh Rasheed said 10 new trains would be started during the first 100 days of the incumbent government. He also said keeping in view the upcoming foggy season Railways was in process of acquiring technology and equipment for running the trains safely in fog. He also said Pakistan Railways would strive to increase the number of passengers from current 50 million to 70 million and added that it would also increase the number of freight wagons from 12 to 15. He said that under capacity trains would be fully focused and railways would even offer discount on fare. The minister said the PM will chair meeting of a high power committee in which some very important decisions about Pakistan Railways would be taken.

He also said Pakistan Railways would recover all longstanding dues, amounting to millions of rupees, from public and private parties as railways was facing a financial crisis and was in dire need of finances.

He said Pakistan Railways was also contemplating on constructing industrial zones near all big railway stations. He added under an agreement with a cement company for transportation of coal till the year 2021, railways expected to earn profit of Rs1.2 billion on annual basis.

Talking about Khushhal Khan Khattak Express’ accident, he said AME Peshawar and Deputy CME (Carriage and Wagon) would remain suspended until the completion of inquiry in this regard. Sh Rasheed also warned that every divisional superintendent would be responsible for tracks within his jurisdiction and would be suspended for negligence in this duty.

He said that two new trains Mohen-Jo-Daro Express and Rohi Express would start from October 16. He said initially Pakistan Railways would run these trains for three months on trial basis and would be handed over to private sector afterwards. Earlier in the morning, Sheikh Rasheed inaugurated a new non-stop train on Lahore to Faisalabad route at Lahore Railway Station.