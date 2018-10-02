Tax relief

Following the recent amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance, income tax rebate has been reduced. This will be a great blow to the salaried class who are already under pressure owing to an unprecedented rise in the cost of living. It will be prudent if the PTI-led government continues to provide relief to salaried individuals. However, it can consider the following options: The government should make efforts to retrieve the ill-gotten wealth that is accumulated abroad. It should take steps to increase its resources by reducing the imports of luxury items, like cars and other food items, which are already being produced domestically.

The government should reduce the expenditure on non-productive projects. The salaried class of this country – who bear the brunt of indirect taxes – should be given maximum relief so that they are able to make ends meet.

Lt Col Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad