Digital atlas of Islamabad prepared

Islamabad: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency's Geomatic Centre for Climate Change and Sustainable Development has developed a digital atlas of Islamabad indicating resource monitoring of the federal capital.

According to the climate change ministry, the digital atlas has cartographical data including maps and documentation about Islamabad's natural resources in context of its land and environment.

The Geomatic Centre for Climate Change and Sustainable Development was started with objectives to use geographic information system, SRS technologies in environmental issues, monitoring and management. A well-equipped centre of geospatial technologies for environmental monitoring has also been established.

Under the project, work is under way to establish spatial and thematic database on various environmental issues such as natural resources, natural and anthropogentic hazards and pollution levels. The geomatic centre has also prepared a report on the state of the nationwide environment.