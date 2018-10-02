Fawad Hasan sent on judicial remand in Ashiana scam

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday sent to jail former principal secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad on judicial remand an accused in Ashiana Housing City scam.

The court has sent the accused on judicial remand by October 15 after completion of his physical remand. The NAB had arrested Fawad accusing him of concealing the report of the inquiry committee about the contract from the senior officials due to his mala fide intention. The inquiry committee had been working under the supervision of then Finance Secretary Tariq Bajwa.

According to the findings of the inquiry committee, the contract awarded to Ch Latif and Sons was legal and approved as per rules. The contract of the Ashiana Iqbal Project was suspended eight months after it was approved and awarded.

The contractor, Ch Latif and Sons, had paid Rs70 million in advance as mobilisation charges. The “illegal actions” taken by Fawad Hassan Fawad delayed the project and multiplied its cost. The Lahore NAB summoned the accused on several occasions, but he appeared before the investigation team twice and finally was arrested.

Former LDA DG Ahad Khan Cheema in the same case is on judicial remand after serving 90-day remand in the NAB custody. Meanwhile, on Monday, some media outlets reported that the NAB has arrested former PML-N MPA Qaiser Amin Butt in a case related to the Paragon Housing Society scam. However, the NAB spokesperson denied any such arrest declaring it a rumour.