20,000 litres of tainted milk seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Punjab Food Authority DG Muhammad Usman on Sunday seized 20,000 litres contaminated milk from Chak 71-D. The DG along with the District Food Authority officials raided and recovered the contaminated milk. The team also arrested Khalid and M Mazhar.
FOUR HELD: Police on Sunday arrested four outlaws, including two bootleggers, and recovered liquor from them.The police arrested Mumtaz Ali with 10 litres wine, Imran with 70 litres wine, Abdul Razzaq with a gun and Yousaf with a pistol.
PAKPATTAN: Punjab Food Authority DG Muhammad Usman on Sunday seized 20,000 litres contaminated milk from Chak 71-D. The DG along with the District Food Authority officials raided and recovered the contaminated milk. The team also arrested Khalid and M Mazhar.
FOUR HELD: Police on Sunday arrested four outlaws, including two bootleggers, and recovered liquor from them.The police arrested Mumtaz Ali with 10 litres wine, Imran with 70 litres wine, Abdul Razzaq with a gun and Yousaf with a pistol.
Comments