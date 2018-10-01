20,000 litres of tainted milk seized

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Food Authority DG Muhammad Usman on Sunday seized 20,000 litres contaminated milk from Chak 71-D. The DG along with the District Food Authority officials raided and recovered the contaminated milk. The team also arrested Khalid and M Mazhar.

FOUR HELD: Police on Sunday arrested four outlaws, including two bootleggers, and recovered liquor from them.The police arrested Mumtaz Ali with 10 litres wine, Imran with 70 litres wine, Abdul Razzaq with a gun and Yousaf with a pistol.