SCCI president seeks business-friendly policies, industrialisation in KP

PESHAWAR: The newly elected president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faiz Muhammad, has asked the government to opt for business-friendly policies and take measures for promotion of industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing the annual general body meeting of SCCI after assuming charge of office, Faiz Muhammad expressed his resolve to protect interests of business community of the province and vowed to render selfless services for solution to the problems being faced by industrialists and trader community.

Leader of the Businessmen Forum Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing president SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari and leading businessmen of KP were present on the occasion.

Faiz Muhammad also demanded the government to rescind the decision regarding increase in ratio of tax and price of gas. He said that obstacles in way of tax reforms and payment of refund over the income tax and sales tax should also be removed.

He paid tribute to the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for continuing business in a highly difficult environment they faced due to decade-long onslaught of terrorism and militancy.

Provision of relief to the terrorism-stricken business community of KP is his top priority, he pledged. He said that he would take along both the industrialists and trader community and would take all decisions in consultation with them.

He also expressed the resolve of taking all the chambers of KP into confidence for adopting a joint policy of action for promotion of business in the province.

“Promotion of commerce and trade with neighbouring and brotherly country, Afghanistan, also tops my priority list,” Faiz Muhammad said.

In this connection, he added, practical measures would be taken for taking up cases at governmental level of Pakistan and Afghanistan as well.

He also announced for making Research and Development Cell at SCCI as practical which will help in constituting of mechanism for solution to problems being faced by the business community of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing SCCI president Zahidullah Shinwari briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by SCCI for betterment of business community during his stint in office.

Leader of Businessmen Forum, Ilyas Bilour, expressed his best wishes for the new SCCI president and said the Forum believed in selfless services of the business community of the country.

He said the new SCCI president is well aware about the problems being faced by the business community and would play his effective role in solving the problems.

Ilyas Bilour also appreciated the services rendered by Zahidullah Shinwari and said he served the business community well.