Clean Campus Day

Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT) Environment Society has initiated the twice-a-month Clean Campus Day initiative. On the inaugural event, several students, teachers, and PUCIT Principal Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar cleaned the New Campus premises of the college. This movement has been dovetailed with PUCIT’s yearly tree plantation programme that was started two years ago. Ms Esha Aftab, and Fulbright Scholars Dr Mehvish Poshni, Dr Syed Muhammad Ali, the teacher coordinators of the society, energised the student body for starting this regular voluntary activity. Dr Sarwar said the purpose of these activities is to provide a sustainable, healthy, and clean ecosystem in the college as well as inculcate a sense of responsibility among its student body. —Correspondent