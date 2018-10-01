Mon October 01, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 1, 2018

Share

Rohit moves to second spot in ODI rankings

DUBAI: Rohit Sharma, who led India to their seventh Asia Cup triumph last week, has gained two spots in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen.

The Indian opener now sits at No.2, only behind his captain Virat Kohli on the list. The right-hander scored 317 runs in five innings in the competition, scoring one century and two half-centuries for a batting average of 105.66.

His opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, also took giant strides on the list, climbing four spots to sit at No.5. The left-hander was the leading scorer in the tournament, accumulating 342 runs in five innings with two centuries to his name.

Babar Azam, at No.6, is the only Pakistan batsman in the top 10. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah retained his spot at the summit of rankings for bowlers.The pacer was in brilliant form throughout the Asia Cup, where he did not concede a single boundary in more than nine overs. With eight wickets in four games, he was the fourth-leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Rashid Khan, who picked up the most wickets in the competition, moved up to No.1 in the all-rounders’ list and held on to his spot behind Bumrah among the bowlers.Pakistan’s Hasan Ali sits at 6th position in the bowling rankings.With 10 wickets in six games, Kuldeep Yadav climbed three spots to sit at No.3 on the list, his best-ever rank with his career-best 700 points.

