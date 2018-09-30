Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Top Story

SA
Sibte Arif
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sarfaraz to remain captain: Inzamam

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has rejected all the speculation about captaincy changes on cards in Pakistan cricket team.

Talking to Geo News exclusively, Inzamam expressed his confidence on the current skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and praised the skipper’s recent attitude of leadership. The chief selector had been witnessing Pakistan A Team match against Australian A team at the ICC Academy Dubai.

“There is no question of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy”, he recalled the thumping victory in ICC Champions trophy. He acknowledged, “The captain and his team mates have defeated Australian cricket team in Zimbabwe.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed is currently captain of Pakistan cricket team in all three formats. He was named Pakistan’s ODI Captain in February 2017 after Azhar Ali stepped down.

Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that the team performance was an “eye opener” for the selection committee but expressed a hope that the team would display better skills in the future series.

Pakistan cricket team is kicking-off its long home-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Australia and New Zealand from Oct 2018.

The chief selector said, “There won’t be any guardian heir, whenever the team performed below the expectations”, he further added, “And whenever they achieved victory, everyone owns them.”

He admitted that the performance in Asia Cup was alarming and below the par but expressed a hope that the team including skipper Sarfaraz will lift the nation once again.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!