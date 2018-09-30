Sarfaraz to remain captain: Inzamam

DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has rejected all the speculation about captaincy changes on cards in Pakistan cricket team.

Talking to Geo News exclusively, Inzamam expressed his confidence on the current skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and praised the skipper’s recent attitude of leadership. The chief selector had been witnessing Pakistan A Team match against Australian A team at the ICC Academy Dubai.

“There is no question of Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy”, he recalled the thumping victory in ICC Champions trophy. He acknowledged, “The captain and his team mates have defeated Australian cricket team in Zimbabwe.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed is currently captain of Pakistan cricket team in all three formats. He was named Pakistan’s ODI Captain in February 2017 after Azhar Ali stepped down.

Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that the team performance was an “eye opener” for the selection committee but expressed a hope that the team would display better skills in the future series.

Pakistan cricket team is kicking-off its long home-series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against Australia and New Zealand from Oct 2018.

The chief selector said, “There won’t be any guardian heir, whenever the team performed below the expectations”, he further added, “And whenever they achieved victory, everyone owns them.”

He admitted that the performance in Asia Cup was alarming and below the par but expressed a hope that the team including skipper Sarfaraz will lift the nation once again.