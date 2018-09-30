Sun September 30, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
September 30, 2018

China, Pakistan to stand together for economic prosperity: ambassador

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan hosted a grand reception here to mark the 69th anniversary of the founding of their country, which falls on Oct. 1.

At the outset national anthems of the two countries were played by the children of the Pak-China Government Primary School, Gwadar. A Chinese troupe presented the country’s traditional art performance on the occasion at the main lawn of the Chinese Embassy.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest who spoke high of the growing China-Pakistan friendship and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment implementing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in a letter and spirit. He also praised President Xi Jiping’s vision of shared destiny, stating the people of Pakistan are jubilant over the economic rise of China. The event was attended by the Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing as well as a large number of guests including leaders of political parties, federal ministers, parliamentarians, senior civil and military officers, foreign diplomats, members of think tanks, media persons and representatives of the Chinese companies working in Pakistan. Prominent among those were Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Main Shahbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Director General ISPR Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor.

In his welcoming speech, the ambassador deliberated upon China’s economic rise and its leading role in the world’s affairs in promoting President Xi Jinping’s concept of shared destiny, particularly in the context of the Belt and Road Initiative. China has made remarkable achievements in recent years, becoming the second largest economy and contributing to over 30 percent of global annual growth. Expressing full confidence in the bright future of China's development, he said in the recent years China has made great achievements that are also source of strength for the entire world for common development, he added.

While praising the growing Sino-Pak strategic ties, Yao Jing said their multilateral mutually beneficial cooperative partnership has reached to a new height, following the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). There is a steady growth of their decades’ old friendship that is meeting the common aspirations of their people. The CPEC added a new dimension in the bilateral ties and its fruits are coming to the common people. He reiterated that China will continue to stand by Pakistan for its socio-economic development and prosperity of its people. China, he added under the strong leadership of President Xi Jinping has made great achievements. We adhered to the path of peaceful development, advancing reform and opening up and firmly promoting mutual beneficial and win-win cooperation. Yao Jing expressed his confidence that a prosperous and strong China will make even greater contribution to world peace and development. We would like to share our development opportunities with the world. We are also ready to make joint efforts with all the countries to build the community of shared prosperity for mankind.

The chairman Senate in his speech conveyed warmest greetings to the people and the government of China on their National Day. We highly value our relations with China that stood test of the time, he added. Friendship with China is a corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and the change of government in the country does not affect their bilateral ties in any manner whatsoever. The two sides enjoy complete trust and understanding in the bilateral ties, including construction of CPEC’s related projects. “We are grateful to China for its all-out support. The CPEC is a manifestation of their common objectives and shared destiny, the Senate chairman added.

Comments

