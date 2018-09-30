Remand of ETPB’s ex-chairman extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) former Chairman Asif Akhtar Hashmi in two references, one of making illegal appointments and other related to making illegal investments.

The court extended his judicial remand for 15 days.

The National Accountability Bureau booked Hashmi on charges of misusing his authority, keeping ministry in the dark and misappropriating millions of rupees. The bureau also accused Hashmi of selling 1,946 kanals of the ETPB to DHA on 25 per cent exemption in 2009.

Moreover, Hasmi allegedly made thousands of illegal appointments.

According to the other reference, Hasmi allegedly made illegal investment worth Rs1.8 billion with a private company, M/s High Links (Pvt) Limited. In this case, the NAB alleged that Hashmi ignored the settled laws for investment with the company and caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.