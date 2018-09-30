Joint efforts against radicalisation stressed

Islamabad : Panelists at the concluding session of an international conference called for joint efforts to check radicalisation in society.

The three-day moot on 'Radicalisation: perceptions, realities and challenges of campus life' was organised at the Air University here.

The sub-themes of the conference were religion, education, identity, culture and media.

The conference was a collaborative endeavour of the Air University, Council of Islamic Ideology, Muslim Institute and Centre for Research and Security Studies.

On the last day, a workshop on the theme of countering extremist narratives was held.

Dr Khalid Zaheer of the Al-Mawrid Institute delivered a lecture in which he stressed that only a counter narrative from within the religion could counter religious extremism.

A TV anchor Anwarul Hassan said electronic media needed proper regulation as part of efforts to counter radicalisation.