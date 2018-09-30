Smith knocks out Groves to claim WBA title

JEDDAH: Britain’s Callum Smith knocked out his compatriot George Groves in Saudi Arabia Friday, dethroning the more experienced fighter to claim the World Boxing Association super middleweight title and the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

Smith, 28, knocked out the 30-year-old Groves — who has held the WBA super middleweight title for 16 months — in the seventh of 12 rounds, capping a winning streak in his 25th bout, with 18 knockouts overall.

Groves’ career record is now 28 wins out of 32 fights, with 20 knockouts.

Smith’s height worked to his advantage at Friday night’s bout in Jeddah: the Liverpudlian, who stands 1.91 metres to Groves’ 1.82m, towered over the the title defender as he delivered fast right-hand hooks, met with a quick left-handed punch by Groves.

But Smith caught Groves with a left hook off the temple nearly two minutes into the seventh round, followed by a fast flurry as Groves stumbled into the ropes and hit the floor.

Referee Luis Pabon made a full 10-count with Groves still on his knees.