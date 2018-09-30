29 SSU commandos graduate in anti-terrorism course

The passing out ceremony of the fourth batch of the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh police was held on Friday on the completion of an eight-week counter-terrorism course at the Naval Special Operations Training Centre (NSOTC) in Nathiagali, Karachi.

The graduating batch comprised 29 commandos. Previously, 67 SSU commandos have received tactical training from the NSOTC.

A spokesperson for the SSU said the training modules included air assault, bus assault, sniper firing, room combat, close quarter battle repelling, basic swimming skills, weapons handling and physical fitness.

SSU SP Abdul Sattar Bhutto was the chief guest at the passing out ceremony.

Speaking at the event, he said Pakistan is facing multi-dimensional challenges of law and order and security and the training provided by navy seals commandos to the SSU personnel will help them foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements.